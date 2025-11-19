BAYER MERGES BUSINESSES

- Bayer AG of Germany has merged its self-medication and consumer products businesses to form the new consumer care business group. The objective of the reorganization is to exploit features common to both businesses, such as marketing, sales, research and development activities and the transfer of expertise, in order to enhance growth potential. The company says that the two areas will provide mutual support to improve the new business group's starting position in many countries and to fill current gaps in sales in major markets such as the UK, France and Japan. Bayer is also known to be looking to expand its US business.

"The fusion of the two business groups gives the company an opportunity to build up an extensive and profitable branded goods business," explained Werner Spinner, general manager of consumer care. "Reinforcement of the local organizations in the countries will enable us to respond directly to consumer needs," he said.