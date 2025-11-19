BAYER MERGES BUSINESSES

- Bayer AG of Germany has merged its self-medication and consumer products businesses to form the new consumer care business group. The objective of the reorganization is to exploit features common to both businesses, such as marketing, sales, research and development activities and the transfer of expertise, in order to enhance growth potential. The company says that the two areas will provide mutual support to improve the new business group's starting position in many countries and to fill current gaps in sales in major markets such as the UK, France and Japan. Bayer is also known to be looking to expand its US business.
"The fusion of the two business groups gives the company an opportunity to build up an extensive and profitable branded goods business," explained Werner Spinner, general manager of consumer care. "Reinforcement of the local organizations in the countries will enable us to respond directly to consumer needs," he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze