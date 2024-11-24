Sunday 24 November 2024

Company Focus

Bayer

Latest Bayer News

Cytokinetics and Bayer ink deal for aficamten in Japan
Pharmaceutical
Cytokinetics and Bayer ink deal for aficamten in Japan
California, USA-based biotech Cytokinetics saw its shares fall as much as 4% to $9.67 yesterday, after it announced a deal with Germany’ Bayer.   20 November 2024


Related News

Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
argenX spinoff secures series A extension to fight blood cancer
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024

Insights

Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Biotechnology
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
Pharmaceutical
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China

Company Spotlight

NewAmsterdam Pharma
A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.

Latest News & Features of interest to Bayer

Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Japanese drugmaker Takeda has launched Fruzaqla (fruquintinib) in its home country.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Chinese biopharma CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced a strategic commercial collaboration with Pharmalink Store, a prominent pharmaceutical company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
British pharma major AstraZeneca is facing challenges in its bid to secure full approval for its anticoagulant reversal therapy, Andexxa (andexanet alfa), in the USA.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Privately-held US biotech Alloy Therapeutics has announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
Japanese drugmaker Eisai has announced that the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment Rozebalamin for Injection (mecobalamin) has been launched in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of functional impairment in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of Ziihera (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use, say the drug’s developer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Astellas’ loss is Apellis’ gain as FDA setback shakes up prospects
Astellas Pharma has been hit by bad news from the US Food and Drug Administration, which will not currently approve the firm’s request to supplement the label for Izervay (avacincaptad pegol).   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Kura and Kyowa Kirin sign ziftomenib deal
San Diego-based Kura Oncology and Japan’s Kyowa Kirin have entered into a global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize ziftomenib.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Leading Tac secures $14 million for IRAK4 degraders
Shanghai-based Leading Tac Pharmaceutical has announced the successful completion of a series A financing round, raising over 100 million yuan ($14 million).   21 November 2024

Latest In Brief for Bayer

Biotechnology
argenX spinoff secures series A extension to fight blood cancer
Colorado, USA-based OncoVerity announced the closing of a series A extension led by existing investors, argenX and RefinedScience. The value was not disclosed, but this extension follows a $30 million Series A fundraiser in March 2023.   22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Brookfield mulls $7.4 billion bid for Grifols
19 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—UMCG and SHINE receive $11 million grant for cancer study
17 October 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Sirnaomics secures $7.5 million in share subscription
4 October 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF— Enara Bio raises $32.5 million to advance pipeline
3 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Mitem Pharma acquires Desferal from Novartis
25 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Novartis expands US radioligand therapy manufacturing
6 September 2024
More In Brief >

Latest Ones To Watch News of interest to Bayer

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
Last week saw US pharma major AbbVie release disappointing Phase II trial results on its emraclidine in schizophrenia, which benefited Bristol Myers Squibb. Also on the research front, Germany’s Merck KGaA and Abbisko’s pimicotinib showed positive results in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). M&A news saw German BioNTech punting $800 million upfront to acquire China based oncology focused Biotheus. Also of note, US drugmaker Halozyme Therapeutics made an unsolicited takeover bid for Evotec, valuing the German firm, at around 2 billion euros.   17 November 2024

BioNTech to boost oncology offering with buy of Biotheus
13 November 2024
AlloVir announces merger with Kalaris Therapeutics
8 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 1
3 November 2024
GlycoMimetics soars on news of M&A deal with Crescent Biopharma
30 October 2024
Ottimo Pharma launches under former Seagen chief exec
28 October 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 25
27 October 2024
More in M&A >


Ones to Watch Companies of interest to Bayer

Reset all filters
Refine Search
Basilea
Basilea
Exsilio Therapeutics
Exsilio Therapeutics
Aurion Biotech
Aurion Biotech
Jacobio Pharma
Jacobio Pharma
Prologue Medicines
Prologue Medicines
Aktis Oncology
Aktis Oncology
GAIA
GAIA
Aerovate Therapeutics
Biomea Fusion
UroGen Pharma
Metaphore Biotechnologies
OnKure Therapeutics

Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze