Bayer Not On Target For 1995

German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer has indicated that it has not met its sales and profits targets for 1995; the firm is due to announce financial results for the year on March 19.

Bayer said that it has "just failed" to reach its aim of a 5% rise in sales, and has not reached its 10% profit margin target. This was put down to "currency problems." It is believed that the strong Deutschemark has cost the group between 2.5 billion ($1.7 billion) and 3 billion marks, according to the Financial Times.

Manfred Schneider, chairman of the group, indicated that health care sales should pass the 3 billion marks level early next century. He has also suggested that Bayer is looking for possible acquisitions, but said that none were imminent.