Bayer Not On Target For 1995

German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer has indicated that it has not met its sales and profits targets for 1995; the firm is due to announce financial results for the year on March 19.
Bayer said that it has "just failed" to reach its aim of a 5% rise in sales, and has not reached its 10% profit margin target. This was put down to "currency problems." It is believed that the strong Deutschemark has cost the group between 2.5 billion ($1.7 billion) and 3 billion marks, according to the Financial Times.
Manfred Schneider, chairman of the group, indicated that health care sales should pass the 3 billion marks level early next century. He has also suggested that Bayer is looking for possible acquisitions, but said that none were imminent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze