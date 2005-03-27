Bayer/Onyx anti-cancer drug looking good

BAY 43-9006, an investigational candidate co-developed by Bayer Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Germany's Bayer Healthcare, and USA-based cancer specialist Onyx Pharmaceuticals, has met the clinical end-point of extended progression-free survival in a pivotal Phase III trial in patients with advanced kidney cancer. The multinational placebo-controlled study enrolled over 800 individuals and also assessed overall response rate and safety. The compound has previously demonstrated anti-angiongenic and anti-proliferative properties. On the strength of the initial data, the companies will apply for accelerated approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.