Bayer/Onyx complete NDA for sorafenib

Bayer Pharmaceutical Corp, a subsidiary of Germany's Bayer HealthCare, and fellow USA-based Onyx Pharmaceuticals say they have completed the submission of a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration seeking clearance to market the oral multikinase inhibitor sorafenib (BAY 43-9006) for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

"We were encouraged by our Phase III results, as we are now with the completion of the NDA filing. Pending the FDA's acceptance and favorable review of our filing, we expect to launch sorafenib in the first half of 2006," stated Wolfgang Plischke, president of Bayer HealthCare's global pharmaceutical division.