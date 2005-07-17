Bayer/Onyx complete NDA for sorafenib

Bayer Pharmaceutical Corp, a subsidiary of Germany's Bayer HealthCare, and fellow USA-based Onyx Pharmaceuticals say they have completed the submission of a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration seeking clearance to market the oral multikinase inhibitor sorafenib (BAY 43-9006) for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.
"We were encouraged by our Phase III results, as we are now with the completion of the NDA filing. Pending the FDA's acceptance and favorable review of our filing, we expect to launch sorafenib in the first half of 2006," stated Wolfgang Plischke, president of Bayer HealthCare's global pharmaceutical division.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze