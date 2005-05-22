Bayer/Onyx initiate PH III sorafenib trial

Bayer Pharmaceuticals, a division of Germany's Bayer Healthcare, and US firm Onyx Pharmaceuticals have initiated a multicenter, randomized double-blind Phase III trial administering sorafenib (formerly BAY 43-9006) in combination with the chemotherapeutic agents carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma. The study, which is expected to enroll over 200 patients, has progression-free survival as its primary endpoint.
Sorafenib, which is one of Bayer's leading developmental products with good sales potential, is expected to be launched during 2006 and to generate peak annual turnover of around $800.0 million in the USA and a further $400.0 million in the rest of the world, according to analysts at Lehman Brothers.
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