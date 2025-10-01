Bayer Opts Into Arris' Tryptase Inhibitor For Asthma

Bayer has started development of a tryptase inhibitor for asthma which was first identified by Arris Pharmaceutical. The move results in a milestone payment to Arris.
The lead compound in the collaboration which Bayer has opted to develop, coded BAY 17-1998, will initially be delivered via inhalation, but the two companies have now expanded their collaboration to look for orally-active inhibitors of the enzyme.
Phase IIa Completed For APC-366 In the meantime, Arris has reported that its lead in-house tryptase inhibitor, APC-366, has shown encouraging efficacy in a Phase IIa trial. Preliminary data from this study were reported earlier in the year (Marketletter May 5). The final data show that the drug provides protection against allergen-induced early and late airway responses, as well as protection against histamine-induced hyper-responsiveness in an allergen challenge model.
