Saturday 25 October 2025

Bayer planning mid-sized acquisitions

29 December 1998

German pharmaceutical and chemicals group Bayer is interested inacquiring more small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, rather than getting involved in the industry's merger merry-go-round, according to the company's chief executive, Manfred Schneider, though he does not see large mergers and acquisitions as the way to increase the company's worth. The comments were made in an interview with the German business magazine Boerse Online.

Dr Schneider went on to say that Bayer intends to continue focusing on drugs and agrochemicals and is especially interested in strengthening its position in the all-important North American market. The company's next major project is to be the initial public offering of Agfa, its photographic products unit, though he noted that Bayer has not yet finalized any decision on what it will do with the proceeds from the sale.

