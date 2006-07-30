Bayer plans to out-license CuraGen drug candidate

German drug firm Bayer AG has told US drugmaker CuraGen that it plans to license BAY 76-7171 (formerly CT052), a small-molecule drug candidate for type 2 diabetes which was discovered under an ongoing metabolic disorder collaboration between the two firms.
An Investigational New Drug application for BAY 76-7171 was filed with the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2005. In December of that year, CuraGen announced it had exercised its right to revert to a tiered royalty structure under which it would receive royalties on any BAY 76-7171 product sales and would no longer contribute to the agent's ongoing development costs.
Frank Armstrong, CuraGen's chief executive, noted that, "because of the changes we made to this product collaboration in December of last year, today's announcement has no direct impact on CuraGen with respect to near-term value generation from our pipeline or on our resource allocation."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze