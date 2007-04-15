Bayer reorganizes US healthcare business

Bayer reorganizes US health care business
Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc has announced its official launch in the USA. The new company incorporates the former Berlex, as part of Bayer's acquisition of fellow German drugmaker Schering AG, Berlex' former parent company.
Headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, this is the USA-based pharmaceuticals unit of Bayer HealthCare, whose global pharmaceutical business now employs more than 40,000 people, with around 5,500 in the USA.
