Bayer's 1st-qtr 2007 sales rise 23% to $11.3B

In its preliminary results announcement, German drug group Bayer AG says it generated sales of 8.3 billion euros ($11.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2007, a 23% increase over the like, year-ago period, as its HealthCare division earned 3.6 billion euros, including 1.4 billion euros from its acquisition of Berlin-based rival Schering AG for approximately 17.0 billion euros (Marketletters passim).

Group net income soared 78.6% to 2.8 billion euros, boosted by a 2.2 billion euro-gain from the divestment of part of its diagnostics unit and HC Starck, a chemicals group of companies with more than 3,400 employees across 15 production sites.

However, Zurich-based Clariden Leu analyst Matthias Seger told Bloomberg news that "net income was in line with our expectations, but the top line shows a decline in health care compared with the fourth quarter. That doesn't bode well for the future of Bayer HealthCare."