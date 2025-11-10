Bayer's Acarbose Gains US Panel Backing

Treatment with Bayer's alpha glucosidase inhibitor Precose (acarbose) achieves a clinically significant reduction in glycosylated hemoglobin levels in patients with type II diabetes and should be approved for this indication in the USA, according to the Food and Drug Administration's Endocrinologic & Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee. There are approximately 14 million type II diabetics in the USA, according to Bayer.

The US approval is the 56th for acarbose, which is already on the market in 43 other countries and has been used in an estimated 500,000 patients since its first introduction. This is the second time that acarbose has come up against the advisory panel. In 1991 the panel rejected an application for the drug (then under the trade name Glucobay), on the grounds that there was a lack of long-term data, concerns over the validity of the efficacy endpoints used in the trials and a potential for liver toxicity. To answer these concerns, Bayer refiled the NDA in November 1994 and supplied the panel with data from a National Institutes of Health study looking at long-term microvascular complications of the disease.

Reduces Long-Term Complications The study found that greater control of hemoglobin A1-c reduces these microvascular complications, which are responsible for many of the organ and tissue damage that occurs over time in diabetics. Acarbose can achieve an average absolute reduction in HbA1-c levels of 0.76%, which should be clinically significant, according to the NIH study results.