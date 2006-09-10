Bayer's anticoagulant rivaroxaban shows promise in Ph II DVT studies

Bayer HealthCare, a division of Germany's Bayer AG, says that the results of two large-scale Phase II trials of rivaroxaban (BAY 59-7939), its developmental oral anticoagulant, show the drug's "promising clinical potential" as a treatment for deep vein thrombosis. The data, which were presented at this year's World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, indicate that the agent may have efficacy as both an acute and a long-term anticoagulant care product.

Rivaroxaban is an orally-delivered inhibitor of the enzyme thrombokinase, also known as the Factor Xa, which is a key modulator of the coagulation cascade that can result in clot formation.

Rivaroxaban reduces number of VTE events