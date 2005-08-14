Bayer's Avelox approved for cSSSI in EU

Germany's Bayer HealthCare says that its prescription antibiotic Avelox IV (moxifloxacin HCl, solution for infusion) has been approved for the treatment of complicated skin and skin structure infections, in the European Union.

The approval procedure was led by the German regulatory authority and was successfully completed for this new indication in all 17 of the older EU member states where it is currently licensed. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the cSSSI indication for the USA, where Schering-Plough has acquired marketing rights.

Martin Springsklee, head of anti-infective global clinical development at Bayer HealthCare's pharmaceuticals division, said that "the severity of cSSSI as a major cause of morbidity makes the approval of Avelox a significant achievement for the patient community. Treatment of these infections typically involves a combination of antibiotics, often requiring multiple doses per day. Since Avelox features once-a-day monotherapy, it offers a convenient and effective treatment option for patients."