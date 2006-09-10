Bayer's Avelox "as effective" as potent combo regimen for CA pneumonia

Germany's Bayer AG says that sequential intravenous to oral monotherapy with its antibiotic Avelox (moxifloxacin HCl) 400mg, once a day, is as effective as the potent combination of high-dose ceftriaxone plus high-dose levofloxacin in hospitalized patients with community-acquired pneumonia. The cure rates at the test-of-cure in the per protocol population were 86.9% versus 89.9% and in the intent-to-treat population 79.6% vs 83.9%. Data from the prospective, randomized, double-blind MOTIV study were presented at the 16th annual Congress of the European Respiratory Society, held in Munich, Germany.