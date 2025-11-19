Wednesday 19 November 2025

BAYER'S OPTIMISTIC FORECAST FOR 1994

27 March 1994

Reviewing its results for 1993 (Marketletter March 21), Bayer AG stated that there was an encouraging upturn in the fourth quarter of the year, with sales rising by 6% between October and the end of the year, and pretax income increasing 18% to 552 million Deutschemarks ($325.7 million) from 469 million marks in the like, year-earlier period. The main reasons for this were the economic upturn in North America, more favourable exchange rates and "the success of the steps we took to increase our competitiveness," said Manfred Schneider, at the company's financial news conference on March 18.

For the current year, sales in January and February rose by more than 6% to nearly 7 billion marks, compared to the same period in 1993. Commenting on this, Dr Schneider said that he expected earnings to rise in 1994, the target being an increase of between 15% and 20% in income before taxes, with a stable or slight increase in volume sales for the year.

Turning to the past year, Dr Schneider said that the group's business was marked by a weakness in Europe and growth overseas. Sales in Europe were down 8.5% to 24.3 billion marks, with a fall in operating results for the region of 31% to 1.1 billion marks.

