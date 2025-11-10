Bayer's Pretax Profits Beat Expectations In 1st Half

German chemical and pharmaceutical group Bayer has posted group pretax earnings for the first six months of 1995 of 2.4 billion Deutschemarks ($1.7 billion), up 37%, beating analysts' expectations. The group said that "the clear upturn in the Bayer Group's business in the first three months of 1995 continued in the second quarter."
Sales rose 4.5% to 23.2 billion marks. The rise was attributed to "pleasing volume trends and a modest rise in prices." It was noted that growth in sales of 12% was registered both in Germany and abroad, but translation into marks reduced the rise in foreign turnover by 11% to just 1%.
Parent company Bayer AG also benefited from a favorable business climate, with turnover advancing 12% to 9.7 billion marks. Pretax profits at Bayer AG grew 35% to 1.2 billion marks. Domestic sales grew 16% and foreign sales were ahead 10%. European business achieved turnover of 14.1 billion marks in the 1995 first half, up 8%. In Spain the turnover increase was 13%, 11% in France, 9% in the UK, and 5% in Italy.
