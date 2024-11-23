Bayer's Syscor Launched In UK

- Bayer's Syscor MR (nisoldipine modified-release), a vascular-selective calcium antagonist for the treatment of angina and the first-line treatment of mild-to-moderate hypertension, has been launched in the UK. It costs L9.80 ($16.37), L13.72 and L17.64, for 28 x 10mg, 20mg and 30mg tablets, respectively, at NHS prices.
