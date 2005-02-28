Bayer says FDA committee supports Aleve safety

Bayer HealthCare's Consumer Care Division says that discussions by the US Food and Drug Administration Arthritis and Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committees have clarified conflicting reports about the safety of Aleve (naproxen) that have confused and, in some instances, alarmed consumers and health care professionals (Marketletters passim). Bayer submitted an extensive briefing document on Aleve to the FDA earlier this month (Marketletter February 14).

The evaluations of the advisory committees affirmed the safety of Aleve and distinguished the safety profile of naproxen from selective COX-2 inhibitors (which have come under scrutiny since Merck & Co withdrew its Vioxx [rofecoxib] last September) and other non-selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, based on the weight of clinical data presented at the meeting. Some members of the panel even suggested that naproxen should be the standard by which future pain relievers should be measured for cardiovascular safety, Bayer noted.

The company added that the presentations and discussions before the committees also clarified that the widely-publicized suspension of the Alzheimer's Disease Anti-Inflammatory Prevention Trial (ADAPT) on December 20, 2004, was precipitated not by Aleve safety concerns, but rather by administrative and practical issues. Bayer presented data to the committees that underscored the nearly 30-year safety profile of naproxen, which has been sold by the firm as an over-the-counter product under the trade name Aleve since 1994.