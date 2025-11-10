Monday 10 November 2025

Bayer Sees Higher Earnings Despite Currency Problems

13 November 1995

Bayer of Germany reports group pretax earnings of 906 million Deutschemarks ($641.2 million), up a strong 43.8%, for the third quarter of 1995, with a modest 2.4% increase in sales to 10.84 billion marks ($7.67 billion). And for the nine-month period to end-September, the Bayer group achieved pretax earnings of 3.30 billion marks, up 38.6%, on sales of 34.03 billion marks, 3.8% higher than the like, 1994 period.

These earnings increases came despite what for Bayer was a highly adverse exchange rate situation. Measured in local currencies, however, group sales for the first nine months were 11% higher. Board chairman Manfred Schneider told a press conference in Germany last week that the gratifying earnings performance was due to higher sales, increased capacity utilization and the sustained success of Bayer's efforts to restructure and improve operating efficiency. This included shedding some 2,820 jobs in the first nine months.

The strongest impetus came from European markets, he noted, with Bayer posting an overall 8% sales advance to 18.1 billion marks. In North America, Bayer sales rose 11% in dollar terms, due mainly to increased business in the over-the-counter drugs sector since the acquisition of the Sterling OTC lines. However, translated into Deutschemarks, sales were down 4%. A similar situation was seen in Latin America.

