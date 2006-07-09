Bayer sells diagnostics unit for 4.2B euros, easing Schering AG buy financial burden

As a part of its overall refocussing, Germany's Bayer Group has accepted a 4.2 billion-euro ($5.27 billion) offer from Munich-based electronics giant Siemens AG for the Diagnostics Division of Bayer HealthCare. The divestment has been approved by the Bayer supervisory board. "This decision is fully in line with our strategy for systematically aligning our health care. We are concentrating on pharmaceuticals for both humans and animals, and products that can be promoted directly to patients," explained Bayer AG management board chairman Werner Wenning.

The systems business of the Diagnostics Division, with its emphasis on hardware, information technology networking and comprehensive equipment service, is subject to different success factors than that of other Bayer HealthCare divisions, noted Mr Wenning, who said that Bayer is therefore divesting these activities as part of the consolidation phase in the diagnostics market. "We are convinced that the successful laboratory equipment business has even better long-term development prospects in a company specializing in medical technology," he added. Closing of the transaction is expected for the first half of 2007, subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities, the group said.

Diabetes/diagnostic imaging not included