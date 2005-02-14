Bayer submits naproxen safety profile to FDA

Following an earlier warning regarding the safety of the generic analgesic/anti-inflammatory drug naproxen (Marketletter January 3 & 10), Bayer HealthCare's Consumer Care Division has said that an extensive briefing document analyzing the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular safety profile of the product has been filed with the US Food and Drug Administration and is now available on the agency's web site at: www.fda.gov/ohrms/dockets/ac/05/briefing/2005-4090b1.htm.
The document, describing nearly 30 years of safe use of naproxen at both prescription and over-the-counter dosages, was submitted in advance of the FDA's February 16-18 Arthritis and Drug Safety Advisory Committee Meeting. Bayer's naproxen sodium formulation has been sold as an OTC product under the trade name Aleve since 1994.
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