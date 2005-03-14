Bayer Technology Services acquires Zeptosens

Bayer Technology Services GmbH is strengthening its expertise in the field of highly-sensitive detection processes for life sciences with the acquisition of the business and assets of Zeptosens AG in Witterswil, Switzerland.
Zeptosens was established 1998 as a spin-off from Novartis. The company's core business is the development, production and sale of a highly-sensitive chip system based on fluorescence detection on the surface of a planar optical waveguide. Its commercialized protein and nucleic acid microarrays are used by the pharmaceutical industry and universities for genome and proteome research.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze