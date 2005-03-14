Bayer Technology Services acquires Zeptosens

Bayer Technology Services GmbH is strengthening its expertise in the field of highly-sensitive detection processes for life sciences with the acquisition of the business and assets of Zeptosens AG in Witterswil, Switzerland.

Zeptosens was established 1998 as a spin-off from Novartis. The company's core business is the development, production and sale of a highly-sensitive chip system based on fluorescence detection on the surface of a planar optical waveguide. Its commercialized protein and nucleic acid microarrays are used by the pharmaceutical industry and universities for genome and proteome research.