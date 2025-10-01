Bayer To Appeal EU Fine

German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer has been fined 3 million ecu ($494.5 million) for restrictive practices violating European Union law. Bayer has said that it will appeal against the decision.

The company was found to have blocked shipments of its cardiovascular agent Adalat (nifedipine) from Spain and France in order to prevent export to the UK.

Documents obtained during an investigation of Bayer group companies showed - according to the Commission - that Bayer had been concerned about parallel exports of Adalat "since the end of the 1980s."