Bayer To Expand Aspirin Production

German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer is to increase sales of aspirin to over 1 billion Deutschemarks ($683.5 million) by the year 2000.
Werner Spinner, head of the consumer care sector, said that aspirin would generate sales of 750 million marks - 200 million marks in Germany alone.
Bayer's aspirin sales have risen 15% in each of the last five years and expansion at the firm's self-medication plant at Bitterfeld will boost annual output of self-medication products to 3.5 billion tablets - with increased volume of aspirin together with Alka-Seltzer tablets and the antacid Talcid.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze