Bayer to join wound-care market

Germany's Bayer AG has announced plans to enter the wound care market with a range of bioresorbable silical gel-based dressings that have been developed by its subsidiary, Bayer Innovation GmbH.

The firm added that a pilot plant that it opened on May 4 at a site in Leverkusen, would be used to manufacture quantities of wound dressings sufficient to conduct clinical trials. The company hopes to bring its first wound-care product to market by 2010.