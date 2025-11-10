Monday 10 November 2025

Bayer To Make Divestments In Italy

16 April 1995

German Chemical and Pharmaceutical company Bayer is abandoning investment plans in Italy as a result of the uncertain political climate, a budget policy that cuts heavily into pharmaceutical profits, together with unclear prospects for the development of the chemical industry.

Bayer has indicated that 800 billion lire ($464.1 million) worth of planned investments in Italy is to be shelved. Bayer posted a 14.6% drop in operating profits in Italy in 1994 to 84.4 billion lire. The group is also assessing a further drop in profits in the first quarter of 1995, despite a 14% rise in sales in lire terms.

Among investment plans to be shelved is the project for a new headquarters for the Italian subsidiary at Portello, which would have required a 400 billion lire investment. It is being shelved in favor of restructuring the existing headquarters. Also dropped is a project for a basic chemicals plant which will now be built in the USA.

