Bayer/Zeneca Deal On US Marketing Of Sular

Britain's Zeneca and Germany's Bayer have signed a non-binding letter of intent which, once negotiations are complete, will allow Zeneca to market and sell Bayer's new calcium channel blocker, Sular (nisoldipine), in the USA. Discussions are also underway on marketing rights for other countries.
Regulatory clearance for Sular has already been granted by the US Food and Drug Administration, and Zeneca plans to introduce the product in the USA in early 1996. The product will marketed for the treatment of hypertension.
The calcium channel blocker market is the largest of the cardiovascular product sectors, with a current estimated value of L4.4 billion ($7.02 billion) worldwide and L2.2 billion in the USA alone, according to Zeneca.
