Friday 22 November 2024

BB sells off preclinical R&D to OSI for L8.7M - UPDATE

8 August 2001

In a major move to focus on drug development, British Biotech has signedan agreement with OSI Pharmaceuticals, a Nasdaq-listed company, to transfer part of its preclinical research operations to the US firm for a cash consideration of some L8.7 million ($12.4 million). BB says that, as well as providing a boost to its cash reserves, the transaction will reduce the firm's annual expenditure by around L6 million, and result in a book profit of about L3.2 million.

Under the terms of the deal, OSI is acquiring rights to screen BB's metalloenzyme inhibitor and other chemical libraries and, in return, will pay royalties on sales on any drugs commercialized. 59 of the UK firm's staff will transfer to OSI when the deal becomes effective, scheduled for September 28, and the latter will lease two properties from BB.

On look-out to acquire products

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze