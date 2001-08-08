BB sells off preclinical R&D to OSI for L8.7M - UPDATE

In a major move to focus on drug development, British Biotech has signedan agreement with OSI Pharmaceuticals, a Nasdaq-listed company, to transfer part of its preclinical research operations to the US firm for a cash consideration of some L8.7 million ($12.4 million). BB says that, as well as providing a boost to its cash reserves, the transaction will reduce the firm's annual expenditure by around L6 million, and result in a book profit of about L3.2 million.
Under the terms of the deal, OSI is acquiring rights to screen BB's metalloenzyme inhibitor and other chemical libraries and, in return, will pay royalties on sales on any drugs commercialized. 59 of the UK firm's staff will transfer to OSI when the deal becomes effective, scheduled for September 28, and the latter will lease two properties from BB.
On look-out to acquire products
