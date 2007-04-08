BBI buys enzyme firm Theratase for L24M

British Biocell International, a specialist in the field of diagnostic testing, has acquired fellow UK-based enzyme developer Theratase for L24.0 million ($47.4 million), according to a report in the Financial Times. Under the terms of the deal, BBI will pay 21 pence and 0.29 of its own shares per Theratase share, providing existing investors in the latter with a 24.9% of the company. BBI's share price rose 2 pence to 150.5 pence on the day on the news, March 28.