BDNF Enters Phase III Testing In ALS

Amgen and Regeneron have announced that they are to begin a Phase III clinical trial of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, during the third quarter of 1995. The decision is based on a preliminary analysis of data from a Phase I/II trial, involving 283 patients, which showed that BDNF was safe and well-tolerated. Data from this study has been under evaluation at the Amgen-Regeneron partnership over the last few days, and will be presented at a scientific conference later in the year.

Amgen said that within the apparent therapeutic dose range determined in earlier studies, BDNF-treated patients appear to have "about half the deterioration of breathing capacity in comparison to patients on placebo," evidenced by a statistically significant increase in forced vital capacity. Loss of breathing capacity is a primary cause of death in ALS patients. In addition, a trend towards improved survival was seen in the Phase I/II data, although there was no detectable effect of BDNF on bulbar function or isometric muscle strength.