BDNF Enters Phase III Testing In ALS

Amgen and Regeneron have announced that they are to begin a Phase III clinical trial of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, during the third quarter of 1995. The decision is based on a preliminary analysis of data from a Phase I/II trial, involving 283 patients, which showed that BDNF was safe and well-tolerated. Data from this study has been under evaluation at the Amgen-Regeneron partnership over the last few days, and will be presented at a scientific conference later in the year.
Amgen said that within the apparent therapeutic dose range determined in earlier studies, BDNF-treated patients appear to have "about half the deterioration of breathing capacity in comparison to patients on placebo," evidenced by a statistically significant increase in forced vital capacity. Loss of breathing capacity is a primary cause of death in ALS patients. In addition, a trend towards improved survival was seen in the Phase I/II data, although there was no detectable effect of BDNF on bulbar function or isometric muscle strength.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze