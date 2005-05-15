BDSI submits NDA for new prochlorezapine form

The USA's BioDelivery Sciences International has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for a new formulation of Emezine (prochlorperazine), which is currently approved for the treatment of nausea and vomiting.

Emezine is administered by placing the dissolving tablet between the upper lip and gum, thereby delivering the drug across the membrane of the mouth. According to the company, a new form of the drug, if approved by the FDA, would be the first and only transmucosal medication for nausea and vomiting in the USA. The formulation utilizes the firm's patented BEMA administration platform.