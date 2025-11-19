Becton Dickinson China health project

- Becton Dickinson of the USA has laid the foundation for a $25 million joint venture to produce health care and medical products in south east China. The joint venture with Suzhou Pharmaceutical Group, BD's first in China, is located in Suzhou in Jiangsu province. It will produce and market products for Chinese and overseas markets. Construction was expected to be completed within a year and the plant would be fully operational in 18 months.
