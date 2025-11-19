Behring Diagnostics appointments

- Behring Diagnostics, a division of Hoechst, names Rudi Steinmann to the new position of head of worldwide sales and marketing. And Hoechst UK appoints Peter Read (a director of the firm) as chairman and Gerhard Storch (currently finance director) as chief executive, effective January 1, 1996, to replace Arno Baltzer, who now holds both positions and is retiring.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze