Behring starts recruiting in trial for HAE drug

Melbourne, Australia-headquartered ZLB Behring, a pharmaceutical firm focused on plasma protein biotherapeutics, says that it has begun recruiting patients and investigators in the USA for a clinical study of an investigational therapy for treating hereditary angioedema, a rare but sometimes fatal disease for which there are no US-approved treatments for acute episodes.
HAE is characterized by bouts of swelling in the hands, feet, abdomen and/or airway, where an attack can be most life-threatening. The disease, which strikes 10,000 people in the USA annually, is a genetic deficiency of the plasma-based protein C1-inhibitor.
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