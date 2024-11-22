- Behringwerke Files Petition

- Behringwerke has filed an objection to the temporary suspension in Germany of its registration dossier for Enzygnost, an enzyme-based HIV antibody diagnostic. Germany's new health authority for the approval of blood products, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, ordered the suspension last month (Marketletter October 31). In its defence, the firm said that other tests had failed to identify HIV in the blood sample from an infected donor (which was a key factor in the suspension).