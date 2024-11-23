Beiersdorf's 1st Half

German group Beiersdorf saw group net profit for the first half of 1996 advance 4.2% to 140 million Deutschemarks ($94.7 million). Sales were ahead 9.2% to 3 billion marks. Foreign sales accounted for 64% of group revenues.

The group indicated that for the full year it expects to post higher profit despite writedowns for newly-acquired trademarks. Sales for 1996 are expected to rise between 7% and 9%.