Beiersdorf Sales Rise 3.5%

German drugmaker Beiersdorf AG reports sales for the first five months of this year rising 3.5% which, according to the company's chairman Rolf Kunish, is an improvement on the 3.1% rise seen for the first quarter. In the first quarter (Marketletter May 29), all sectors of the group's business, which includes specialty chemicals and cosmetics as well as drugs, improved.

He told shareholders at Beiersdorf's annual general meeting that this level of sales growth was achieved despite a much stronger Deutschemark, which impacted on sales abroad. Exchange-rate effects excluded, he said, sales growth for the first five months would have been 10%.

Looking to the future, Mr Kunish forecast a small rise in profits for 1995 compared with 1994, when net profits amounted to 208 million marks ($149.6 million). 1994 net profits were up nearly 16% on the previous year.