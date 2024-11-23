Beiersdorf Sales Up 10%

Hamburg, Germany-based specialty chemical, medical products and cosmetics group Beiersdorf AG says that for the first six months of 1994 it has produced sales of 2.67 billion Deut-schemarks ($1.7 billion), a rise of 10% on the like, year-earlier period. The increase is attributed to corporate consolidations, without which it would have been only 7.5%. Although figures are not released, Beiersdorf says that operating profits for the first half of the year increased at a faster rate than sales.
