Beijing cuts consumer drug prices again

Average per capita medical spending in Beijing, China, rose 45.5% to$18.30 in first-quarter 2000 over the like, year-earlier period, and with $13.20 representing drug purchases, reports Chinese Medical News.

In an effort to cut drug spending, the Beijing municipal government is reducing the retail prices of 274 drug formulations by an average of 30%. This, the fifth time Beijing has cut drug prices, is expected to produce a saving of around $6 million.