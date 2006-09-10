Beijing M-P's products recommended

US-headquartered Beijing Med-Pharm Corp says that Propess (a vaginal insert used to ripen the cervix pre-child birth) and Anpo (ritodrine HCl), its two principal women's health products, were recommended in new practice guidelines issued by the Obstetrics Branch of the Chinese Obstetrics & Gynecology Society. The new guidelines for the induction of labor and the management of pre-term labor were presented during the Third National Congress on Hot Issues in Obstetrics, held in Kunming, China, last month.
The COGS listed Propess as a recommended product for cervical dilation in guidelines for induction of delivery and Anpo as a recommended intervention to prolong gestation in guidelines for pre-term labor. Managing pre-term labor is a particularly significant issue in China where, according to one study, as many as 28.8% of pregnant women may experience threatened early labor.
"Inclusion in the COGS practice guidelines is significant for both the utilization and accessibility of Propess and Anpo," said David Gao, chief executive of Beijing Med-Pharm. "We believe most obstetricians in China will refer to and follow these guidelines in making treatment decisions," he added.
