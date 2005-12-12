Belarus pharmaceutical cooperation with China

Belarus diplomatic sources in China say the two countries are to start a number of joint projects in the pharmaceutical industry, according to the Belta news agency. Belarusian drugmaker Belbiopharm and China's Mexeko Corp are negotiating a project to produce "solid medical preparations" at a pharmaceutical plant in Borisov, Belarus. The initial value of the investment in the project will be $10.0-$20.0 million. Talks are also in hand between Dialek and the Beijing Pharmaceutical Corp.