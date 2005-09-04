Belarus withdraws pharma licenses

Belarus' Health Ministry says it has withdrawn a dozen pharmaceutical trading licenses this year as a result of gross violations by license holders. These include selling drugs which are not registered with the national authorities, not permitted for sale or which have not been subject to quality controls, reports the Interfax news agency. Some drugstores were found to have no personnel educated in the field of pharmacology, while others violated the terms of medicines storage.
