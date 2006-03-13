Belgian AD researcher wins l'Oreal scientist award

Alzheimer's disease researcher Christine Van Broeckhoven of the Flanders Interuniversity Institute for Biotechnology at the University of Antwerp, Belgium, has been awarded $100,000 as part of l'Oreal's Award for Women in Science.

The award, which is given to one female researcher on each of the five continents, was created in 1998 by Nobel Prize winner Christian de Duve. This year, 2,000 prominent researchers put forward their candidatures for this award.