Belgium Cautious Over Health/Social Reforms

Belgium is adopting a cautious attitude to social security reform as nationwide strikes cripple normal life in neighboring France. A government spokesman said Belgium would not adopt the French approach of trying to achieve high aims in a short time.

Commentators say the center-left coalition government of Jean-Luc Dehaene may even be trying to postpone reforms to reduce the social security deficit, now running at about $6.4 billion. Cabinet discussion of the issue is likely in late January.