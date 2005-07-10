Belgium is first for biopharmaceutical; innovation, says OECD case study

A recent study conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development designed to assess biopharmaceutical innovation systems in its member states has found that, in terms of innovation and biotechnology industry development, Belgium is "by far" the best performing country.

Innovation and industrial performance was measured based on four indicators: biopharmaceutical patent applications per million capita in 1999/2000; drugs under development related to country size in 2002; venture capital invested in biotechnology per capita in 2002; and the number of biotechnology companies per million capita in 2000.