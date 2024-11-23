Belgium Plans 3% Tax On Rx Drug Sales

The government of Belgium has announced that it is to impose a 3% tax on pharmaceutical companies' sales in 1995 of prescription drugs to the country's health service, according to reports from Reuters.

The government had targeted savings of 3 billion Belgian francs ($98.3 million) from the service's drugs bill, but measures agreed so far with the industry will produce sales of only 1.2 billion francs.

The Minister for Social Affairs will prepare legislation to be considered in September.