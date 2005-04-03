Belgium's Solvay in 1.3B-euros deal to acquire France's Fournier Pharma

Belgian drugs and chemicals group Solvay has entered into an agreement with independent French drugmaker Fournier Pharma, with the intention of acquiring 100% of the latter in a transaction valued at around 1.3 billion euros ($1.71 billion), the company announced on March 24, thus finally confirming rumors that started last year (Marketletter December 13, 2004).

The deal is subject to a detailed review of Fournier, which Solvay says will be carried out over the next four weeks and, subject to the approval of relevant regulatory authorities, should result in completion during the summer.