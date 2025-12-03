Belite Bio

A clinical-stage company developing oral therapies for inherited retinal disease, led by tinlarebant for Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1), an area with limited treatment options.

The company is based in San Diego, California, and is led by founder, chairman and chief executive Tom Lin (Yu-Hsin Lin). Belite traces its origins to Lin BioScience, which it identifies as its ultimate controlling shareholder.

Belite’s therapeutic focus is on slowing retinal degeneration by reducing the buildup of vitamin A–derived toxic byproducts implicated in disease progression. Tinlarebant is designed to modulate retinol delivery into the eye, with the goal of lowering formation of bisretinoids associated with STGD1 pathology, according to company disclosures.

Tinlarebant is being developed for adolescent STGD1 in the phase III DRAGON program. In February 2025, Belite reported a prespecified interim analysis and said an independent monitoring board supported continuing the study with the current sample size, while maintaining guidance to complete the trial in Q4 2025.

In May 2025, the company said the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tinlarebant in Stargardt disease. In December 2025, Belite reported positive topline results from the phase III DRAGON study, stating the trial met its primary endpoint and showed a 35.7% reduction in lesion growth rate versus placebo over 24 months in 104 patients.

Following the DRAGON topline readout, Belite said it plans to pursue regulatory filings for tinlarebant, with prior company guidance pointing to submissions in the first half of 2026. Alongside clinical updates, the company has also reported periodic capital-markets activity to support ongoing development and broader research efforts.