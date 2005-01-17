Benefit of COX-2s vs conventional NSAIDs?

According to the UK's Drugs and Therapeutics Bulletin, a consumer watchdog publication, the added benefits gained from cyclo-oxygenase-2 inhibitors over conventional non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are, at best, marginal and are outweighed by potential safety concerns.

COX-2 inhibitors were developed to reduce the incidence of gastrointestinal damage seen with conventional NSAIDs (which inhibit COX-1 as well as COX-2), but now the popular notion that it is the "safer class" is being questioned.